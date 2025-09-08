x

Traffic delays cleared following crash near Weslaco Border Patrol Station

35 minutes 53 seconds ago Monday, September 08 2025 Sep 8, 2025 September 08, 2025 7:59 PM September 08, 2025 in News - Local
KRGV photo

A crash caused traffic delays near the Weslaco Border Patrol Station.

The crash happened Monday at around 7 p.m. on the westbound frontage road near Bridge Avenue.

By 8:30 p.m., KRGV's traffic map showed the scene had cleared and traffic was flowing normally. 

Channel 5 News reached out to the Weslaco Police Department for additional information, check back for updates.

