Traffic delays cleared following crash near Weslaco Border Patrol Station
A crash caused traffic delays near the Weslaco Border Patrol Station.
The crash happened Monday at around 7 p.m. on the westbound frontage road near Bridge Avenue.
By 8:30 p.m., KRGV's traffic map showed the scene had cleared and traffic was flowing normally.
Channel 5 News reached out to the Weslaco Police Department for additional information, check back for updates.
