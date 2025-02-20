Weslaco EDC offering $1,000 advertising grant to small businesses

The Weslaco Economic Development Corporation is offering a new grant for small businesses.

Business owners can apply for funds to help market and promote their business.

This new grant is available to any business that is inside Weslaco city limits. The Economic Development Committee will be having two in-person workshops to answer any questions business owners may have.

The first workshop is scheduled for Tuesday, February 25 at the Business and Visitors Events Center, located at 275 South Kansas Avenue, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The second workshop will be on March 4.

The Weslaco EDC wants to help local businesses boost their visibility, sales and strengthen their brand.

Businesses will have a chance to apply for a $1,000 grant. The money will be used to advertise their shop through social media, television or radio.

"We believe that it could help the community in the downtown area or in any area within the city limits. We decided to push forward with it, so currently at the moment our grant is $1,000 mark that can go toward their marketing budget," Weslaco EDC Community and Development Manager Michelle Garcia said.

The EDC wants to give out close to 30 grants. The funds are available on a first come, first served basis.

For more information or to apply for the grant, click here.