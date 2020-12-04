Weslaco family spreading holiday cheer by turning their home into Northopolis

For over two decades, Rey and Minerva Banda have shown their Christmas magic by transforming their home into Northopolis.

The mother and son due are dedicated to bringing extra holiday cheer to their community.

"It's unique because it's not just an inflatable that you can find at the store," Rey said. "No, this is something different. You're never going to see a house like this. I mean everything's homemade."

The pandemic caused them to reconsider their holiday tradition, but ultimately they decided to keep it going.

"We need something positive to really lift everybody's spirit right now." Rey said. "There's so much negativity right now and I was like no, I have to do this. We need this Christmas spirit."

Watch the video for the full story.