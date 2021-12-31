Weslaco Fire Department offers tips on fireworks safety

For those planning to use fireworks on New Year’s Eve during windy conditions, the Weslaco Fire Department offered tips on how to stay safe.

Shaquille Styler with the Weslaco Fire department says strong winds could cause open flames to get out of control.

“Too often people discard fireworks in their trashcans next to their house or fence line, and as it sits in the trash can, it ends up burning up and sets your house on fire,” Styler said. “People aim fireworks at each other, obviously we don't want that."

Other advice given out include: