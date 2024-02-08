Weslaco flower shop preparing Valentine’s Day orders

Employees at Royal Garden Flower Shop in Weslaco say they are getting ready to deliver about 500 orders in just a couple of days.

Store owner Humberto Garcia said he received his first truck load of roses all the way from Colombia on Wednesday.

The shop buys says he flowers from South America because they are bigger, and last anywhere from eight to 15 days longer.

It takes 15 thousand flowers to make about 500 arrangements for Valentine's Day.

“We use the help from 15 to 20 people to help make all the arrangements for Valentine's Day,” Garcia said.

Orders start coming in early January.

Florists recommend placing your order early to make sure it's delivered on time.

