Weslaco holds 36th annual Texas Onion Festival
The city of Weslaco held their 36th annual Texas Onion Festival on Saturday.
Hundreds of people showed up for the yearly event that honors the vegetable that played a special role in the history of the Rio Grande Valley.
A special onion was created in Weslaco that helped push the area’s agriculture on the map across the state.
Weslaco Chamber of Commerce CEO Barbara Jean Garza said the annual Texas Onion Festival holds a lot of importance for the Valley.
“[We’re] celebrating agriculture here in Texas here in our community,” Garza said. “The Texas 1015 onion is the state vegetable, and we are so proud to have had it developed here in our town and celebrate that."
