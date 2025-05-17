Weslaco home damaged after fire breaks out

A Weslaco man is trying to pick up the pieces after the home he rented caught fire Friday night.

"Where do we go? We don't have money or anything. I don't know what we're going to do," renter Arturo Martinez said.

The fire happened on San Pedro Street. Video footage showed the Weslaco Fire Department getting assistance from Elsa firefighters.

Channel 5 News has reached out to the city of Weslaco for more information. We have yet to hear back.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.