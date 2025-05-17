x

Weslaco home damaged after fire breaks out

Weslaco home damaged after fire breaks out
4 hours 48 minutes 32 seconds ago Saturday, May 17 2025 May 17, 2025 May 17, 2025 6:38 PM May 17, 2025 in News - Local

A Weslaco man is trying to pick up the pieces after the home he rented caught fire Friday night.

"Where do we go? We don't have money or anything. I don't know what we're going to do," renter Arturo Martinez said.

The fire happened on San Pedro Street. Video footage showed the Weslaco Fire Department getting assistance from Elsa firefighters.

Channel 5 News has reached out to the city of Weslaco for more information. We have yet to hear back.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days