Weslaco home damaged after fire breaks out
A Weslaco man is trying to pick up the pieces after the home he rented caught fire Friday night.
"Where do we go? We don't have money or anything. I don't know what we're going to do," renter Arturo Martinez said.
The fire happened on San Pedro Street. Video footage showed the Weslaco Fire Department getting assistance from Elsa firefighters.
Channel 5 News has reached out to the city of Weslaco for more information. We have yet to hear back.
This is a developing story, check back for further updates.
More News
News Video
-
PSJA sweeps Austin Westlake to advance to regional final
-
Sea Turtle Inc. reports turtle nests have increased compared to last year
-
Weslaco home damaged after fire breaks out
-
Edinburg man identified as alleged human smuggler arrested following vehicle pursuit
-
Mercedes ISD superintendent arrested on DWI charge
Sports Video
-
PSJA sweeps Austin Westlake to advance to regional final
-
UTRGV falls to Houston Christian in SLC Tournament; Vaqueros move to the...
-
Los Fresnos fight but get walked off in game one, Sharyland Eliminated...
-
Edinburg Vela's Abby Zamora signs with UNE volleyball
-
Sharyland falls to Boerne in game one of the series