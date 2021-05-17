Weslaco hosts COVID-19 vaccine clinic for kids 12 and up, Tuesday

In partnership with RGV VAX, the city of Weslaco will offer the Pfizer vaccine to children ages 12 and up from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18, at the Knapp Medical Conference Center, located at 1401 East 8 Street.

Officials said anyone who is 18 and over who needs a first dose vaccine will be eligible for a Moderna vaccine during the clinic.

For more information, call (956) 968-8567.