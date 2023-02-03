Weslaco ISD holds active shooter training for parents

Parents with the Weslaco Independent School District attended a Thursday active shooter training offered by the district.

The training was led by Ricardo Garcia, a retired deputy with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

Garcia talked to parents about the school district's protocol when responding to a threat and informed them that going to their child’s school during a threat can make it harder for police to respond.

According to Garcia, the best thing parents can do is stand by and wait for updates from the school.