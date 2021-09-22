Weslaco ISD offers new vaccine incentive program for full-time staff

The Weslaco Independent School District is offering a new vaccine incentive program for any full-time staff member in the district.

District officials say their number one priority is keeping students safe, and they encouraging staff to get fully vaccinated by offering them a $500 stipend.

"We are asking all of our staff members to work in a face-to-face environment amongst a COVID-19 pandemic," WISD Public Information Officer Carlos Robledo said. "So as an incentive and another layer of protection, we're asking everybody to get vaccinated. We know that vaccines work, and we know that vaccines have eradicated diseases across the world and across the United States."

Weslaco ISD is asking for all of its employees to jump on board the initiative. Full-time employees who submit proof of their COVID-19 vaccination cards will receive the cash incentive.

