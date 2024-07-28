Weslaco ISD participating in dropout recovery program

A program in the Rio Grande Valley is giving young adults who dropped out of high school a second chance.

Three school districts in Hidalgo County are participating in the Region 1 Dropout Recovery Program to give those who’ve dropped out a chance to finish what they started.

The Weslaco Independent School District is one of the districts in the program.

"So the students will come in, and we are asking for commitment at least half the day — at least four hours a day, to try and get back on track,” Weslaco ISD spokesman Carlos Robledo said.

Those between the ages of 18 and 26 who dropped out can enroll in the program to pick up right where they left off.

The classes in Weslaco will be held at Roosevelt Elementary.

Janette Standard, Weslaco ISD’s career and college development center director, says this program was needed after the pandemic began.

“After or during Covid, the kids were lost,” Standard said. “So we have been working so hard since the summer, preparing the right location, the curriculum, the requirements for a high school graduation."

Region 1 Executive Director Daniel King said there is a need for the program in the Valley.

Local colleges are also letting the students in the program get dual enrollment certifications.

The other school districts participating in the program are Edcouch-Elsa ISD and PSJA ISD.

Those interested in participating in the program are urged to contact the school districts for more information.

Watch the video above for the full story.