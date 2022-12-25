Weslaco ISD superintendent resigns

The Weslaco Independent School District Board of Trustees accepted the resignation of their superintendent during a Tuesday board meeting.

School board members voted four to three to accept the voluntary resignation of Weslaco ISD superintendent Dino Coronado.

“An agreement has been reached which allows Dr. Coronado the ability to pursue other interests and permits the board to pursue hiring another superintendent,” the district said in a statement. “The board and Dr. Coronado have entered into the agreement, believing it is in their respective best interests and in the best interest of the district.”

The board appointed former district superintendent Richard Rivera as interim superintendent.