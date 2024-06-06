Weslaco Lady Panthers softball team recount historic state championship win

It's been one week since the Weslaco Lady Panthers softball team's historic state championship win.

The Lady Panthers were down by six runs as they played against Waco Midway. One grand slam play and the softball team took the title of UIL 6A State Softball Champions.

The team met with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza to recap the big game and what it feels like to be state champions.

A parade is scheduled to celebrate their win.

The community is invited to cheer on the team on Saturday, June 8 at 9 a.m. The parade will begin at Pike Boulevard and Texas Boulevard and end at 6th Street and Texas Boulevard.