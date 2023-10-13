Weslaco man catches Jose Altuve’s home run ball at Houston Astros game

Rafael Leal may be 67 years old, but the Weslaco ISD substitute teacher says he feels like a kid again.

Jose Altuve — the Houston Astros' second baseman — made Leal's dreams come true during Saturday’s game between Houston and the Minnesota Twins.

During the game, Leal caught Altuve’s home run ball; a keepsake made even more special as the Astros advance to the championship series.

“That ball came down like a feather right into my hands, and it was so exciting,” Leal recalled.

Leal said he was a fan of the Astros since the 1960s, and that the best part about the experience is sharing it with others beside his family and friends.

“It turned out that I’m sharing it with the community,” Leal said. “Everybody seems to know about it with social media, it just took off.”

Leal says the souvenir is making the upcoming matchup game between the Astros and Texas Rangers even more exciting to watch.

“[It’s] 100 times more special, and the ball will be right there with us,” Leal said.

