Weslaco man killed in Kingsville crash

Jonathan Limas' truck after the crash. Photo credit Kingsville Police Department.

Police in Kingsville are searching for the driver accused of fleeing the scene of a crash that killed a Weslaco man.

Officers with the Kingsville Police Department responded to the crash at U.S. Highway 77 and Corral Avenue Tuesday afternoon. A pickup truck was pulling a trailer in the northbound lanes when the trailer became unhitched, crossed the median and struck a Ford F-150 in the southbound lanes, according to a news release.

“The Ford struck the metal crash guard barrier, flipped and rolled, ejecting the driver of the southbound Ford,” the release stated. “The male was pronounced dead at the scene.”

The man was identified as Weslaco resident Jonathan Limas, 46.

The pickup that was pulling the trailer initially stopped, then left the scene, the release stated. It was described as a gray, dually pickup.

Anyone with information about the driver of the pickup is urged to call the Kingsville Police Department at 361-592-4311 or Kingsville Crime Stoppers at 361-592-4636.