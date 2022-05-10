Weslaco man sentenced to 58 years in prison for murder

Victor Lee Alfaro. Photo Credit: Hidalgo County

A Weslaco man was sentenced Friday to nearly six decades in prison for a 2016 murder.

Victor Lee Alfaro was convicted in the murder of Reynaldo Reyes Jr. in March, according to a news release from Hidalgo County.

The case stemmed from a May 2016 investigation where officers with the Edinburg Police Department were dispatched to an apartment complex where they found Reyes Jr. bleeding inside an apartment unit. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the news release stated.

Alfaro fled the scene and was later arrested in Weslaco, the news release stated.

“This was a heinous crime, and I am thankful the jury thoroughly weighed the facts and found Victor Lee Alfaro guilty,” Hidalgo County Criminal District Attorney Ricardo Rodriguez stated in the release.