Weslaco mayor faces challenger in November election

Weslaco Mayor David Suarez is facing former school board member Adrian Gonzalez in next month’s election.

This would be Suarez’s fourth term if elected in the Nov. 7 mayoral race.

Suarez was first elected to the seat 10 years ago. With the city growing, Suarez said there are more issues to tackle.

“With growth comes growing pains, so we are working to fix the dilapidated infrastructure,” Suarez said. “The sewer, water lines, roads, and improving the quality of life."

As a former city commissioner and Weslaco school board member, Gonzalez said he agrees improving the city's infrastructure is needed to sustain its growing population.

If elected, Gonzalez said he would focus on working with the city's economic development council to attract more business.

“We need a plan, whether it is a five, 10-year plan on how we can continue bringing these businesses, and it can sustain itself,” Gonzalez said.

Residents can cast their early voting ballots at any Hidalgo County polling location until Friday, Nov. 3.

