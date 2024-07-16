Weslaco mayor gives details about upcoming concert honoring the Lady Panthers softball team

The celebrations continue for the Weslaco Lady Panthers, the 6A Softball State Champions.

Now, they are getting ready for a big concert in their honor, and everyone is invited.

Weslaco Mayor Adrian Gonzalez sits down with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza about the concert with Red, a Taylor Swift cover band.

The concert is free and scheduled for Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Bert Ogden Arena.