Weslaco mayor gives details about upcoming concert honoring the Lady Panthers softball team
The celebrations continue for the Weslaco Lady Panthers, the 6A Softball State Champions.
Now, they are getting ready for a big concert in their honor, and everyone is invited.
Weslaco Mayor Adrian Gonzalez sits down with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza about the concert with Red, a Taylor Swift cover band.
The concert is free and scheduled for Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Bert Ogden Arena.
More News
News Video
-
La Joya ISD considers selling golf course due to lack of maintenance,...
-
Book written on the journey of abandoned McAllen dog, Harvey the Dalmatian
-
Alamo city leaders working to regulate panhandling
-
Local reaction to SpaceX moving headquarters to Brownsville
-
Supreme Court issues stay of execution for Cameron County inmate