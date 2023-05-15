x

Weslaco opens musical garden

By: Dianté Marigny

A year-long project in Weslaco culminated with the creation of a musical garden at Gibson Park in Weslaco.

The project is a partnership between Weslaco High School's FCCLA program and the Knapp Community Care Foundation, which brought in more than $300,000 in improvements to the city park.

City Mayor David Suarez said he hopes the addition will motivate families to come out and enjoy the park.

