Weslaco Police Department opens new headquarters

Weslaco officially opened its new public safety building on Monday. The new building is off Bridge and Witmer Street, just north of Business 83.

The police chief says the department outgrew its current facility. Their last building was over 40 years old and had little space, and the new building spans more than 37,000 square feet.

"We have expanded jail capacity from our old jail to the new jail, and we hope to be able to lease some jail bed space out to other agencies, thereby bringing revenue to the city," Weslaco Police Chief Joel Rivera said.

The new building has 13 jail cells compared to the old department building that had only five cells. The city's fire administration also has its own suite inside.

The police department's original building was sold to another business.