x

Weslaco police investigate reports of shots fired near Bobby Lackey Stadium

Weslaco police investigate reports of shots fired near Bobby Lackey Stadium
1 hour 39 minutes 24 seconds ago Friday, October 04 2024 Oct 4, 2024 October 04, 2024 10:27 PM October 04, 2024 in News - Local

Weslaco Police Chief Joel Rivera said security has increased at Bobby Lackey Stadium after there were reports of shots fired in the area during a football game between Weslaco East High School and Flour Bluff.

Rivera said they are looking for the suspect, but there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days