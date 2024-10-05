Weslaco police investigate reports of shots fired near Bobby Lackey Stadium
Weslaco Police Chief Joel Rivera said security has increased at Bobby Lackey Stadium after there were reports of shots fired in the area during a football game between Weslaco East High School and Flour Bluff.
Rivera said they are looking for the suspect, but there is no threat to the public.
This is a developing story, check back for further updates.
