Weslaco police investigate vandalism at station
The Weslaco Police Department is investigating an incident regarding graffiti to their own building.
A viewer submitted photo showed the front of the police station with the sprayed painted words "[expletive] the police."
The graffiti has since been washed off, and police didn't say when this happened. They did say this is a criminal mischief case.
More News
News Video
-
Four UTRGV students suing Department of Homeland Security after visas were revoked
-
Weslaco police investigate vandalism at station
-
McAllen police search for three females accused of forging checks
-
Motorcyclist seriously injured in two-vehicle crash in McAllen
-
Investigator: Leatherwood was on narcotics during crash that killed Cameron County deputy...
Sports Video
-
Rio Grande City extends winning streak to 15 with win over Mission
-
Nikki Rowe comes back from early deficit to defeat takes down Edinburg...
-
UTRGV falls 11-4 in road battle to #1 Texas
-
Former Los Fresnos star overcomes battles with injury to shine with UTRGV
-
UTRGV men's basketball star transfers to UNLV