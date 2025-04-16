x

Weslaco police investigate vandalism at station

The Weslaco Police Department is investigating an incident regarding graffiti to their own building.

A viewer submitted photo showed the front of the police station with the sprayed painted words "[expletive] the police."

The graffiti has since been washed off, and police didn't say when this happened. They did say this is a criminal mischief case.

