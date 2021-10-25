Weslaco police investigating restaurant burglary
The Weslaco Police Department is investigating a restaurant burglary.
Surveillance video shows a man breaking into Buffalo Wings and Rings located at 1600 N. Westgate Dr.
The incident happened Sunday morning at about 3:30 a.m.
The man is seen wearing a gray T-shirt, blue jeans and brown boots.
Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call 968-TIPS.
