Weslaco police investigating restaurant burglary

The Weslaco Police Department is investigating a restaurant burglary.

Surveillance video shows a man breaking into Buffalo Wings and Rings located at 1600 N. Westgate Dr.

The incident happened Sunday morning at about 3:30 a.m.

The man is seen wearing a gray T-shirt, blue jeans and brown boots.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call 968-TIPS.