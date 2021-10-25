x

Weslaco police investigating restaurant burglary

4 hours 14 minutes 29 seconds ago Monday, October 25 2021 Oct 25, 2021 October 25, 2021 3:06 PM October 25, 2021 in News - Local

The Weslaco Police Department is investigating a restaurant burglary. 

Surveillance video shows a man breaking into Buffalo Wings and Rings located at 1600 N. Westgate Dr. 

The incident happened Sunday morning at about 3:30 a.m. 

The man is seen wearing a gray T-shirt, blue jeans and brown boots. 

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call 968-TIPS. 

