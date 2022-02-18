Weslaco police revisiting missing person's case

The Weslaco Police Department is reigniting a cold case and asking the public for help in tracking down a man who hasn’t been seen in nearly 22 years.

Isidro Limon Junior was last seen on September 2000. He was 24 years old when he disappeared.

He had two tattoos: his nickname “E.Z.” above his left knee and “I love Joyce” between his thumb and forefinger

Those with information on his disappearance are urged to contact Weslaco Crime Stoppers at 956-968-8477.