Weslaco police revisiting missing person's case
The Weslaco Police Department is reigniting a cold case and asking the public for help in tracking down a man who hasn’t been seen in nearly 22 years.
Isidro Limon Junior was last seen on September 2000. He was 24 years old when he disappeared.
He had two tattoos: his nickname “E.Z.” above his left knee and “I love Joyce” between his thumb and forefinger
Those with information on his disappearance are urged to contact Weslaco Crime Stoppers at 956-968-8477.
More News
News Video
-
Cameron County sheriff’s office: Man in custody after reports of shots fired...
-
Beto O'Rourke holds rallies across the Valley
-
Port Mansfield PD, Willacy County Sheriff's Office suspending search for 5 missing...
-
2021 winter freeze continues to impact local farmers
-
Community welcomes veteran with notes of love