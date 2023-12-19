Weslaco police to host toy giveaway at city hall
The Weslaco Police Department will be hosting a drive-thru toy giveaway.
The event will take place on Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Weslaco City Hall.
Cars can begin lining up as early as 5:30 p.m.
