x

Weslaco police to host toy giveaway at city hall

3 hours 23 minutes 3 seconds ago Tuesday, December 19 2023 Dec 19, 2023 December 19, 2023 5:40 PM December 19, 2023 in News - Local

The Weslaco Police Department will be hosting a drive-thru toy giveaway.

The event will take place on Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Weslaco City Hall.

Cars can begin lining up as early as 5:30 p.m.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days