Weslaco pro-boxer Brandon Figueroa discusses latest film role

4 hours 25 minutes 14 seconds ago Saturday, January 13 2024 Jan 13, 2024 January 13, 2024 5:20 PM January 13, 2024 in News - Local
By: Bella Michaels

Viewers will get to watch the movie “Find Me” this spring on Amazon Prime Video.

The movie was shot in the Rio Grande Valley, and features Weslaco-native and pro boxer Brandon Figueroa.

Figueroa talks to Channel 5 News’ Bella Michaels to discuss the role and other projects in the video above.

