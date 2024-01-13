Weslaco pro-boxer Brandon Figueroa discusses latest film role
Viewers will get to watch the movie “Find Me” this spring on Amazon Prime Video.
The movie was shot in the Rio Grande Valley, and features Weslaco-native and pro boxer Brandon Figueroa.
Figueroa talks to Channel 5 News’ Bella Michaels to discuss the role and other projects in the video above.
