Weslaco residents still experiencing murky flood waters in their homes following hurricane

Almost a week after Hurricane Hanna hit the Rio Grande Valley, some Weslaco residents are still experiencing murky flood waters in their neighborhood and homes.

Weslaco home owners, Douglas and Carolina Vendana said out of the six times their home has flooded, this was the worst one.

"Everything is ruined," Douglas said. "Imagine you have to get rid of everything in your home and start all over.”

The Vendana's home had endured about 10 inches of rain water after the hurricane. The couple tried going to a shelter, but came home the following day to find that their home was still underwater and nearly three feet deep in some places.

