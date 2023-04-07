Weslaco restaurant preparing for Easter by selling cascarones

The Easter holiday is a big deal for a Weslaco restaurant that has been preparing for the last year for it.

Medardo Rodriguez is the owner of Señor Taco. Outside the restaurant, Rodriguez is selling cascarones — confetti-filled eggs.

Rodriguez has been selling cascarones for the last nine years. He said they’re made from the eggs the restaurant used to make their food.

“A month before we usually paint them, dye them, fill them with confetti and then have them out here to sell,” Rodriguez explained.

Each shell is carefully cracked and stored in a warehouse until they’re ready to be used. Rodriguez said they’ve made 27,000 cascarones this year.

He says making them costs more than it used to.

“The prices of the eggs, confetti, the dye, all that did go up,” Rodriguez said. “So I did have to raise [prices], I think it was like 15 or 20 percent."

Rodriguez said they typically sell out of cascarones by the day before Easter, adding that he hopes the extra money he spent on the eggs this year will be balanced out by the cascarones sales.