Weslaco's historic water tower leaking

The historic Weslaco water tower is succumbing to the elements after it was found leaking Tuesday.

A long pipe running from top to bottom sprung several leaks, causing the water tower to show its true age.

Charlie Vela, a nearby property owner, is watching the leak with concern.

His family has roots in this specific part of Weslaco.

“[My] great-grandfather on my dad’s side helped pour concrete for the water tower,” Vela said.

A next door adult day care, El Reino, is getting water into its parking lot due to the water leakage.

A spokesperson from the city of Weslaco said the city is aware of the leak, and is working to fix it.

In a Facebook post, the city described the issue as "small, pinhole leaks in the water tower's standpipe."

Weslaco spokesperson Jasmine Rico Jones said the damage has been assessed, and city staff determined the pressurized leak is not a danger to nearby residents.

Staff are waiting for parts to arrive, before a repair will be attempted.