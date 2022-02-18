Weslaco woman petitions for neighborhood streetlights

A Weslaco woman is working to light up her dark neighborhood.

Marie Chavez says when night falls, East Loop Street is illuminated by a single light pole, and the dark is causing safety concerns.

Chavez says she's repeatedly asked the city for increased lighting, but still, many residents have resorted to supplying their own lights.

Left in the dark, Chavez started a petition and took it to city halls, but says nothing came of it.

"I feel that they don't pay attention," Chavez said. "Just because we live in the neighborhood like this, but if you go further up, you see the big houses and everything— they have street lights and everything. We all pay taxes."

While she hasn't voiced the lack of lighting concerns during a city commission meeting she hopes the movement can spark some change.

In a statement, spokesperson for the city of Weslaco Cristina Garcia said leaders adopted new requirements that mandate developers to have electricity posts installed in their newly developed neighborhoods. Garcia also said that no infrastructure for the installation of the streetlights exists in Chavez's neighborhood.

City officials say concerned residents in the area can contact the city's engineering department for more information.