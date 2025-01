What to know about wildfires raining embers onto the Los Angeles area

The Palisades Fire burns a residence in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fierce wildfires are raging in the Los Angeles area, with fast-moving flames burning through homes and businesses as residents flee smoke-filled canyons and picturesque neighborhoods that are home to many celebrities.

Many of the towering fires began Tuesday and were fueled by powerful Santa Ana winds, which gusted more than 70 mph (112 kph) in some spots. The winds persisted Wednesday and made it too dangerous for aircraft to attack the fires from the sky, furthering hampering their efforts.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said the state has deployed more than 1,400 firefighting personnel to battle the blazes. In a rare, urgent plea, the Los Angeles Fire Department asked all off-duty firefighters in the city to help.

Here's what to know about the fires:

The Palisades Fire

The Palisades Fire, which started around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, had burned about 4.5 square miles (11.6 square kilometers), according to officials.

It rained flaming embers onto trees and rooftops in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood. Residents rushing to escape created a traffic jam, blocking emergency vehicles from getting through. Crews used a bulldozer to push the abandoned cars off to the side.

Photos depict what some residents describe as an apocalyptic scene.

Other fires

The Eaton Fire, which started about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday north of Pasadena in the Altadena area, had exploded in size to 16.6 square miles (43 square kilometers) by late Wednesday morning, according to fire officials. At a senior center, employees pushed dozens of residents in wheelchairs and hospital beds to a parking lot to escape.

The Hurst Fire started about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and prompted evacuations in Sylmar, a San Fernando Valley community in the northernmost neighborhood in Los Angeles. That fire had grown to nearly a square mile (2.6 square kilometers) by early Wednesday.

Evacuations

About 30,000 residents were under evacuation orders from the Palisades fire and more than 13,000 structures were under threat, authorities said. The Eaton fire prompted more than 50,000 evacuation orders, Angeles National Forest officials said.

Many of the evacuations were in the Pacific Palisades area, but others were in parts of Santa Monica and Altadena.

Power outages

About 400,000 customers were without power in southern California, with about 260,000 of them in Los Angeles County, according to PowerOutage.us, which tracks outages nationwide.

The forecast

Santa Ana winds increased late Tuesday and in the early morning hours Wednesday, and more strong winds were in the forecast. Winds could top 100 mph (160 kph) in mountains and foothills — including in areas that haven't seen substantial rain in months, the National Weather Service said.

Ongoing red flag warnings highlight extremely critical fire weather conditions from a combination of strong wind gusts in some of the highest terrain Wednesday morning and exceptionally dry relative humidity levels, according to Peter Mullinax, a meteorologist with the weather service's office in College Park, Maryland.