Which mask works best against omicron variant? Valley health authority weighs in

With positive COVID-19 cases on the rise again across the Rio Grande Valley, one local health expert says it’s time to reconsider your mask choice.

If you’re still using cloth face masks, now is a good time to switch. Health officials say cloth masks may not be as effective in protecting you from the omicron variant.

“So, what they found is that the single layer cloth masks — this would be something like a gator pulled up over your face or just a single solitary piece of cloth over the mouth and nose— is not going to be able to filter out enough to stop, or make a difference when it comes to omicron,” said Cameron County Health Authority Dr. James Castillo.

Instead, Dr. Castillo recommends trading up to a three-layer surgical mask or a cloth mask with several layers of a filtering material.

Dr. Castillo says it’s not just about the filtration, but also the fit.

“It doesn’t do good to have this great filter, but a bunch of holes around it or gaps. As you breathe in, the air is getting sucked right through those gaps, so it’s not passing through the filter,” Dr. Castillo said.

He even suggests wearing a more fitted mask on top.

“Sometimes, it helps to put a cloth mask over that surgical mask because it just helps close out those gaps and it makes the surgical mask fit more tightly against the face and acts as a better filter,” Dr. Castillo said.

This could also reduce the amount of virus you take in or put out.

“Even if it doesn't protect you one hundred percent, there’s some thoughts that if you get less of the virus in your body when you get exposed, that perhaps you’ll get less sick,” Dr. Castillo said.