White House indicates plans to strip funds from Catholic Charities USA

The White House press secretary seemed to confirm that Catholic Charities USA will lose federal funding during a Tuesday briefing.

While discussing President Donald Trump’s freeze on federal grants and loans, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked about Catholic Charities.

At one point, Leavitt was asked if Trump intended to “permanently cut off funding to NGOs that are bringing illegal foreign nationals to the country, such as Catholic Charities?”

Leavitt replied by saying, “I am actually quite certain that the president signed an executive order that did just that.”

Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley is not affiliated with Catholic Charities USA.

Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley runs the respite center in McAllen that provides clothing, food and shelter to asylum seekers and undocumented migrants who turn themselves in to Border Patrol agents.

Those individuals are allowed to stay in the United States with the promise of attending an immigration hearing.

Channel 5 News reached out to Catholic Charities of the RGV Executive Director Sister Norma Pimentel, but she was unavailable to comment.