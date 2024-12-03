Whitmore, Williams, and Nowell catch fire in Vipers clutch win over Blue

The Rio Grande Valley Vipers took down the Oklahoma City Blue 128-124 on Monday night in Edinburg.

The Vipers got out to a hot start, with Houston Rockets assignee Cam Whitmore erupting for 15 points in the first quarter to give the RGV the early edge.

Javonte Cooke (29 points) and Cameron Brown (22 points) helped the Blue crawl back into the game, eventually taking an 11-point lead in the fourth quarter following a big three from Cooke.

That's when Nate Williams and Markquis Nowell began to take over the game.

Trailing 109-102 with six minutes to go, Williams and Nowell combined to score 19 points in the final minutes. Their performance, along with Jermaine Samuels Jr. knocking down a pair of back-to-back clutch threes, had the game close in the final seconds.

A layup from Williams with 43 seconds left put the team in front and Nowell followed that up with a bucket of his own with 10 seconds remaining as the final nail in the coffin.

Nowell finished with 26 points and 10 assists, while Williams led the team with 29 points on the night. Cam Whitmore finished the game with 26 points as well.

The Vipers next game will be on the road in Frisco against the Texas Legends on Friday, December 6th. They return home to Bert Ogden Arena on Tuesday, December 10th.