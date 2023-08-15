Widow of man murdered 23 years ago seeks justice

A void that can never be filled. Twenty-three years after Letty Cisneros' husband was murdered, his loss is still felt.

The pain is coupled with the fact that no one has ever been brought to justice for the crime, but recently, an arrest was made.

"He always showed you he loved you. He always showed you he cared about you," Cisneros said.

Letty Cisneros and Alfredo Ontiveros Jr. were high school sweethearts.

"I got married my senior year with him, and we were together for 7 years before he was murdered," Cisneros said.

In 2000, the year her husband was killed, their life together was just beginning.

"We were supposed to start a family when he was killed. We were supposed to grow old together," Cisneros said.

According to an affidavit, Ontiveros was beaten outside a Pharr nightclub. His body was later found miles away in the Donna area.

Charges against a man, who was previously linked to Ontiveros' death, were dismissed in 2005. Since then, there's been no movement in the case.

Now the first step of the healing process can begin following the arrest of Rigoberto Resendez Jr.

The 48-year-old was arrested at the Hidalgo Port of Entry in May on a murder charge connected in the death of Ontiveros.

"I drove straight to the cemetery," Cisneros said. "I couldn't believe it. All the emotions, all the feelings came back to life... I tell myself you're going through everything again, you're having to live everything again."

Although the outcome of what's ahead is unknown, Cisneros knows one thing is certain.

"I am going to be his voice, and I am going to fight and if I have to climb the highest mountain to be heard, I'm going to climb it," Cisneros said.

Resendez is still sitting in the Hidalgo County Jail. His arraignment is scheduled for August 28.