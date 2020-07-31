Willacy County confirms six more coronavirus cases, bringing total to 586

On Friday, six additional cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Willacy County.

According to a news release from the county, officials were notified by the Texas Department of State Health Services that one boy in his one’s, two females in their teens, a male and a female in their 40’s and a man in his 70’s tested positive for the virus.

There are now 586 confirmed positive cases of coronavirus in Willacy County.