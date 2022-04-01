Willacy County detention facility closes

Nearly 200 people were left without a job after Willacy County closed down the regional detention facility in Raymondville.

The facility has been run by the company Management And Training Corp since it first opened nearly 20 years ago.

The deal with MTC ended Thursday after an executive order from President Biden ordered the Justice Department to phase out contracts with private prison companies.

Willacy County Sheriff Jose Salazar said the impact of the closure is huge as the facility pumps hundreds of thousands of dollars into the county each year.

"Everything around that facility is being impacted one way or shape or form,” Salazar said. “It's imperative that we as a Willacy County look forward to get that place back to operation."

Willacy County Judge Aurelio Guerra said the county has been preparing for this day.

"Obviously the efforts of whether or not [the county is] able to handle running it has been worked on for months,” Guerra said. “And we have a team that's working to see that the numbers do work. The reason that we're entertaining this idea is because we know there's a lot of families, a lot of employees that depend on these jobs here in Willacy County."

The county is working with MTC to see if they can still provide some services to help operate the facility.

The prison is expected to remain closed for around two months.