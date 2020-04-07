Willacy County extends shelter in place order

Willacy County officials announced on Tuesday that the shelter in place order was extended to April 30.

The original shelter in place order issued by Willacy County Judge Aurelio Guerra was scheduled to end on April 9.

Additionally, Guerra announced all Willacy County residents above the age of six will be required to wear face coverings when out in public.

No more than two adults will be allowed in a vehicle, Guerra added.

The amended order will go into effect at 5 a.m. on Wednesday.

As of 12 p.m. Tuesday, there have been a total of 132 people tested for coronavirus with five resulting positive.