Willacy County official concerned about new trend: Whole families catching COVID-19

2 hours 18 minutes 24 seconds ago Wednesday, September 02 2020 Sep 2, 2020 September 02, 2020 6:35 PM September 02, 2020 in News - Local
By: Monica De Anda

A Willacy County official recently noticed a disturbing trend: Entire families testing positive for COVID-19, including small children.

Willacy County Emergency Management Coordinator Frank Torres said he's concerned people who test positive for the virus aren't properly self-isolating. As a result, they infect family members.

Torres said it's important for people who test positive to talk with their doctors about how to self-isolate.

Ideally, the infected person should stay in one room and avoid contact with other family members for 10 to 14 days, Torres said.

