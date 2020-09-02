Willacy County official concerned about new trend: Whole families catching COVID-19
A Willacy County official recently noticed a disturbing trend: Entire families testing positive for COVID-19, including small children.
Willacy County Emergency Management Coordinator Frank Torres said he's concerned people who test positive for the virus aren't properly self-isolating. As a result, they infect family members.
Torres said it's important for people who test positive to talk with their doctors about how to self-isolate.
Ideally, the infected person should stay in one room and avoid contact with other family members for 10 to 14 days, Torres said.
Watch the video for the full story.
