Willacy County reports additional case of coronavirus, total of 243
Willacy County Judge Aurelio Guerra Jr. announced on Wednesday that one more person had tested positive for the coronavirus — bringing the total number of cases to 243.
The new case is a woman in her 50’s, according to a news release from Willacy County.
The Texas Department of State Health Services is conducting a case investigation.
“This is just another reminder that this virus is in our neighborhood and with more testing being done, the more likely it will be to get another positive case,” according to the release. “With this knowledge, citizens are urged to continue to stay at home, social distance and routinely wash hands and wear face covering, cover/block you sneeze and coughs.”
