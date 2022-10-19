Willacy County Sheriff’s Office: Father and son hospitalized in Lasara shooting
EDITOR'S NOTE: THIS STORY HAS BEEN UPDATED THROUGHOUT.
The Willacy County Sheriff's Office in investigating a shooting outside a home in Lasara that hospitalized a man and his son, according to Willacy County Sheriff Joe Salazar.
Sheriff's deputies responded to a home Wednesday at around 1:46 p.m. and discovered that a two-year-old boy had been shot along with the child's father, Sheriff Salazar said.
The toddler was airlifted, and the dad was transported to a hospital in Harlingen.
Their condition is unknown.
The shooting appears to be accidental, Salazar added.
