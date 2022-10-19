x

Willacy County Sheriff’s Office: Father and son hospitalized in Lasara shooting

By: Cassandra Garcia

The Willacy County Sheriff's Office in investigating a shooting outside a home in Lasara that hospitalized a man and his son, according to Willacy County Sheriff Joe Salazar. 

Sheriff's deputies responded to a home Wednesday at around 1:46 p.m. and discovered that a two-year-old boy had been shot along with the child's father, Sheriff Salazar said. 

The toddler was airlifted, and the dad was transported to a hospital in Harlingen. 

Their condition is unknown. 

The shooting appears to be accidental, Salazar added. 

