Willacy County Sheriff’s Office: Father and son hospitalized in Lasara shooting

EDITOR'S NOTE: THIS STORY HAS BEEN UPDATED THROUGHOUT.

The Willacy County Sheriff's Office in investigating a shooting outside a home in Lasara that hospitalized a man and his son, according to Willacy County Sheriff Joe Salazar.

Sheriff's deputies responded to a home Wednesday at around 1:46 p.m. and discovered that a two-year-old boy had been shot along with the child's father, Sheriff Salazar said.

The toddler was airlifted, and the dad was transported to a hospital in Harlingen.

Their condition is unknown.

The shooting appears to be accidental, Salazar added.