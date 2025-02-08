Willacy County Sheriff's Office investigate death of elderly woman
The Willacy County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of an elderly woman in Sebastian.
Willacy County Sheriff Joe Salazar said the woman was found dead inside her home. An autopsy has been ordered, and they are waiting on the results.
This is a developing story, check back for further updates.
