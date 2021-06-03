Willacy County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

Angelo Wilfredo Gonzalez. Photo Credit: Willacy County Sheriff’s Office

The Willacy County Sheriff’s Office is asking the for the public’s help in locating a missing 18-year-old.

Angelo Wilfredo Gonzalez was last seen Saturday, May 29 at his grandparent’s residence on Poinciana Road in the city of Sebastian, a social media post from the WCSO stated.

He was wearing a black shirt over black shorts and is described as standing 5’7” tall, weighing 150 pounds and has a small cross shape tattoo on his upper right arm.

Those with information of Gonzalez’s whereabouts are urged to contact the Willacy County Sheriff's Office at 956-689-5576, ext. 4.