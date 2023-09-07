Willacy County Sheriff’s Office: Treatment center escapee may be in Raymondville

A 42-year-old man who escaped from the Cameron County Residential Treatment Center in Brownsville is considered armed and dangerous, according to the Willacy County Sheriff’s Office.

Jeremy Joseph Silva is possibly in the Raymondville area and is suspected of taking multiple firearms from his father's residence, according to a social media post.

According to the Raymondville Police Department, Silva was sentenced last week to serve nine months at the treatment center.

Silva is described as having a height of 5’6 and weighing 175 pounds.

Those who’ve spotted Silva are urged to not approach him and to contact local law enforcement.