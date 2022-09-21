Willacy County Sheriff's Office warns against scam calls

The Willacy County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of fake calls being made to people claiming that they owe money to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff’s office reported an “uptick” in persons reporting fraudulent calls from individuals claiming to be working for the Willacy County Sheriff's Office, informing them they must pay them to take care of warrants or outstanding bills.

“We here at the Willacy County Sheriff's Office do not ask for any form of payment over the phone,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. “We ask that you speak with elderly family members who may be susceptible to these forms of fraudulent scam calls.”

Those who receive a fraudulent call are urged to call the sheriff’s office at 956-689-5576.