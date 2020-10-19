Willacy County Tax Office closes due to COVID-19 exposure
The Willacy County Tax Office has closed due to staff members being exposed to COVID-19.
According to a Facebook post by Willacy County, The office has thus been thoroughly disinfected. All clerks have been tested and results are pending.
The office staff is under quarantine until further notice.
Check back for updates.
