Willacy County Young Farmers holding annual fishing tournament
The Willacy County Young Farmers Association will hold their “Bullet” Bob Austin Memorial Fishing Tournament in Port Mansfield.
The tournament is set for Saturday, May 24, 2025.
More information on the tournament is available online.
Watch the video above for the full story.
