Winter Texans gather for Tourist Day festivities in Nuevo Progreso

Spring is here, winter is over and for some of our seasonal neighbors, it's almost time to say goodbye to South Texas.

Jan Lemke-Springmier and her husband Dave have made it a tradition in recent years to be in Nuevo Progreso every March 21.

Just as winter ends, some Winter Texans start heading back north. Nuevo Progreso plans to send them off with a party on Friday, which is Tourist Day in the border tourist town.

"Watching the crazy people, it is so funny," Jan said.

Across the street at Arturo's, a 69-year-old institution with its tuxedo wearing waiters, is also getting ready for Tourist Day.

"Lots of people in the U.S. come and visit us here in Mexico," Arturo's Manager Mario Vázquez said.

He said that Tourist Day is special, and the restaurant will be offering a banquet-styled meal.

Meanwhile, outside on Benito Juárez Avenue, crews will be setting up a stage near the international bridge and blocking traffic for several blocks south.

Friday morning starting at 10 a.m., organizers will have live performances and folkloric dancing, along with recognizing Winter Texans.

Watch the video above for the full story.