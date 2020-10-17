With families stuck at home, domestic violence becomes 'a pandemic within a pandemic'

They're calling it a pandemic within a pandemic.

The number of domestic violence calls — and the severity of those calls — increased during the coronavirus pandemic.

Domestic violence isn't just dangerous for the people experiencing abuse from a partner or family member. It poses a risk to law enforcement officers who attempt to intervene.

Since the pandemic started, domestic violence calls have resulted in high-profile standoffs or shootings in Mission, Peñitas and McAllen.

Watch the video for the full story.