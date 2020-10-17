With families stuck at home, domestic violence becomes 'a pandemic within a pandemic'
They're calling it a pandemic within a pandemic.
The number of domestic violence calls — and the severity of those calls — increased during the coronavirus pandemic.
Domestic violence isn't just dangerous for the people experiencing abuse from a partner or family member. It poses a risk to law enforcement officers who attempt to intervene.
Since the pandemic started, domestic violence calls have resulted in high-profile standoffs or shootings in Mission, Peñitas and McAllen.
Watch the video for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Five decades after he fought in Vietnam, veteran becomes a United States...
-
With families stuck at home, domestic violence becomes 'a pandemic within a...
-
Revised code of conduct for Texas social workers prompts concern
-
LUPE organizes caravan to the polls
-
Cameron County elections administrator clears up social media confusion about voting, election...