With permitless carry law going into effect, local police chief urges proper gun training

A state law allowing people to carry a gun without a permit will go into effect tonight at midnight.

Primera police Chief Manuel Trevino said he wants people to understand the gravity of carrying a weapon that could take lives - even if used in self-defense.

"If you ever get to that point where you have to draw your weapon, you have to be prepared for the consequences once that weapon is discharged,” Trevino said.

Trevino’s main concern is people rushing out to buy a gun with no prior knowledge or training.

Trevino says doing things like making sure you buy a gun lock, keeping them away from children, and more importantly, knowing where you can carry a gun are all part of being a responsible gun owner.

“It's a right as a citizen now and as a Texan to be able to carry a weapon,” Chief Trevino said. “There's nothing wrong with that, we just have to be very responsible as to when we carry it out in public."